Niger: The African Development Bank enhances food security for nine million people (report)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juillet 2020


The Water Mobilisation Project to Enhance Food Security in Maradi, Tahoua and Zinder Regions ([PMERSA-MTZ](https://www.afdb.org/fr/documents/niger-niger-projet-de-mobilisation-des-eaux-pour-le-renforcement-de-la-securite-alimentaire-dans-les-regions-de-maradi-tahoua-et-zinder-pmersa-mtz-project-completion-report)) (https://bit.ly/32iTzQs), implemented between 2011 and 2018 in Niger, has sustainably… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/niger-the-african-development-bank-enhances-f...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


