Nigeria – Rugby: Edo State Rocketbull Schools Rugby Sevens Tournament 2018

The third edition of RocketBull Schools Rugby Tournament took center stage on Thursday 21 June 2018 at Emotan College in the Ancient Royal City of Benin City. PRIMARY SCHOOLS In the Primary Schoos Tournament, Prison Staff Primary School defeated Iyogbe Primary School 10-0 to cart away the Shield. Master Amobi Junior of Iyogbe Primary School […]

The third edition of RocketBull Schools Rugby Tournament took center stage on Thursday 21 June 2018 at Emotan College in the Ancient Royal City o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...