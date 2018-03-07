Nigerian journalist Tony Ezimakor released; colleague remains behind bars

The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomed the release today of Tony Ezimakor, Abuja bureau chief of the privately owned Daily Independent newspaper, who was held by Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) since February 28. Ezimakor was released unconditionally from DSS custody in Abuja around 10:30 p.m. local time, according to Sahara Reporters, a New […]

