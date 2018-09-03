Now is the time for local investors to step up and electrify Africa

For years, the African renewable energy development market has been dominated by foreign investors and financial institutions. Now is the time for African investors to step up to the plate and join the continent’s solar energy transition. Africa is now even preparing to feed Europe’s growing energy needs through various projects, such as the TuNur […]

