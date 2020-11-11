Alwihda Info
Orange is strengthening its position as leader in connectivity in Africa with Djoliba, the first pan-West African network


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Novembre 2020


At the [AfricaTech Festival](https://tmt.knect365.com/africa-tech-festival/) (https://bit.ly/38vk886) international trade fair, Orange (http://www.Orange.com) and its subsidiaries announced the commissioning and commercial launch of Djoliba, the first pan-African backbone. This infrastructure is based on a terrestrial fibre optic network, coupled with undersea cables, offering secure connectivity… Read more on https://orange.africa-newsroom.com/press/orange-is-strengthening-its-position-as-leade...

