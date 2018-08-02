Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Paylater, the mobile app providing Nigerian consumers with access to credit, has reached 1 million downloads


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In Nigeria, a country of nearly 200 million people, 61% of the adult population is un- or underbanked. Fintech companies like Paylater represent a tremendous opportunity to get formal banking services in the hands of Nigerian consumers to provide much needed liquidity for entrepreneurial investment, personal development, or unexpected expenses. Consumer credit is nearly non-existent […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



