Paylater, the mobile app providing Nigerian consumers with access to credit, has reached 1 million downloads

In Nigeria, a country of nearly 200 million people, 61% of the adult population is un- or underbanked. Fintech companies like Paylater represent a tremendous opportunity to get formal banking services in the hands of Nigerian consumers to provide much needed liquidity for entrepreneurial investment, personal development, or unexpected expenses. Consumer credit is nearly non-existent […]

In Nigeria, a country of nearly 200 million people, 61% of the adult population is un- or underbanked....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...