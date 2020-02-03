Personal Envoy of UN Secretary-General to visit Finland to report on Mozambican peace process

Mirko Manzoni, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor, will visit Finland on 3–4 February. The Mozambican peace process is in a critical phase as the opposition troops are being demobilised. The aim is to return them to their communities and reintegrate them into a peaceful society. In […]

Mirko Manzoni, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor, will visit Finla...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...