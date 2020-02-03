Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Personal Envoy of UN Secretary-General to visit Finland to report on Mozambican peace process


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Mirko Manzoni, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor, will visit Finland on 3–4 February. The Mozambican peace process is in a critical phase as the opposition troops are being demobilised. The aim is to return them to their communities and reintegrate them into a peaceful society. In […]

Mirko Manzoni, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor, will visit Finla...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/02/2020

Tchad : ces mesures prises pour réduire les prix des billets d'avions

Tchad : ces mesures prises pour réduire les prix des billets d'avions

Tchad : l’armée neutralise une pirogue et capture des terroristes au Lac Tchad : l’armée neutralise une pirogue et capture des terroristes au Lac 02/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : ces mesures prises pour réduire les prix des billets d'avions

02/02/2020

Tchad : l’armée neutralise une pirogue et capture des terroristes au Lac

02/02/2020

Tchad : le nouveau CEMGA face aux priorités sécuritaires

02/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à l'Est, les citoyens se félicitent de la fin de l'état d'urgence
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 02/02/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

Tchad : la dépendance de l’économie aux produits de base

Tchad : la dépendance de l’économie aux produits de base

Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société 26/01/2020 - Abba Issa

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar