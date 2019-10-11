PetroSA: Owning Foreign Oil Assets Key to South Africa Energy Security

During a national oil companies panel discussion on the final day of the Africa Oil & Power conference an exhibition, Nhlanhla Gumede, Chairman of PetroSA outlined the realities in the country’s energy sector. In particular, he highlighted that South Africa is an oil consuming country and would remain as such, and discussed how PetroSA contributes […]

During a national oil companies panel discussion on the final day of the Africa Oil & Power conference an exhibition, Nhlanhla Gum...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...