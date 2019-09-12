Potential returnees gain confidence following dialogue with leaders in Wau (by Dawit Kahsay Tedla)

In light of the expected full implementation of the revitalised peace agreement, South Sudanese across the country are pushing for more dialogue initiatives to promote deeper understanding of what the new deal entails. One such information session was held earlier this week by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Wau. The objective […]

In light of the expected full implementation of the revitalised peace agreement, South Sudanese across the country are pushing for more d...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...