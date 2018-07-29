Alwihda Info
President Danny Faure’s Statement at the 20th COMESA Summit, Lusaka, 18th – 19th July 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


President Danny Faure has called for the Regional Economic Community to elevate its levels of engagement with regards to maritime infrastructure and maritime security. “Effecting real regional integration can be deemed a futile exercise, the longer we rely on third party shipping lines to transport goods between our countries, whilst we find ourselves in such […]

