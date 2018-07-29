President Donald J. Trump Upholds African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Trade Preference Eligibility Criteria with Rwanda

Today, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation regarding Rwanda that enforces the eligibility criteria established by Congress for trade preferences under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). This proclamation suspends the application of duty-free treatment for all apparel products from Rwanda. “We regret this outcome and hope it is temporary,” said Deputy United […]

