President Ramaphosa condemns bomb blast in Zimbabwe

The President of the Republic of South Africa and Chair of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, has condemned the bomb blast at a stadium in Bulawayo, Republic of Zimbabwe, where the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, was addressing an election rally. President Ramaphosa said acts […]
