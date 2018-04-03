President Trump Determines Trade Preference Program Eligibility for Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda

The President determined the eligibility of Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda for trade preference benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). In response to a petition filed by the U.S. used clothing industry in March 2017, the Administration initiated an out-of-cycle review of Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda’s AGOA eligibility regarding their decisions to phase […]

