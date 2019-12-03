Press Release on the Road Disaster in Tunisia

It is with sorrow that the Portuguese Government takes note of the road disaster that occurred near Ain Snoussi, in the northwest of Tunisia, which caused 24 fatalities and 19 injured, some in serious condition. The Portuguese Government expresses its most sincere condolences to the families of the victims – all young Tunisians between the […]

