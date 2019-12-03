Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Press Release on the Road Disaster in Tunisia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


It is with sorrow that the Portuguese Government takes note of the road disaster that occurred near Ain Snoussi, in the northwest of Tunisia, which caused 24 fatalities and 19 injured, some in serious condition. The Portuguese Government expresses its most sincere condolences to the families of the victims – all young Tunisians between the […]

It is with sorrow that the Portuguese Government takes note of the road disaster that occurred near Ain Snoussi, in the northwest of Tunisia, whic...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/12/2019

Le tchadien Fadoul Hissein Abba devient ambassadeur du Next Einstein Forum 2019-2021

Le tchadien Fadoul Hissein Abba devient ambassadeur du Next Einstein Forum 2019-2021

Tchad : "les enfants doivent se brasser entre eux sans barrière aucune" Tchad : "les enfants doivent se brasser entre eux sans barrière aucune" 02/12/2019

Populaires

Idriss Déby : "vous utilisez mal les réseaux sociaux"

02/12/2019

Tchad : une "cabale" contre Kalzeubet Payimi Deubet ?

02/12/2019

Tchad : les réservations reprennent le 25 décembre à l'hôtel Hilton

02/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : célébration de la fête du 1er décembre en grande pompe en province (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique

France : Une immigrée déclarée morte, mais toujours vivante (Par Aliou TALL) France : Une immigrée déclarée morte, mais toujours vivante (Par Aliou TALL) 30/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa