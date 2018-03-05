Prime Minister Abe Receives a Courtesy Call from the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

On March 6, commencing at 9:55 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, received a courtesy call from Hon. Kembo Mohadi, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. The overview is as follows: – Prime Minister Abe welcomed the visit by Vice President Mohadi to Japan and expressed his expectation […]

