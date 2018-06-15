Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the President of Senegal, Macky Sall

Following the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Macky Sall of Senegal. The Prime Minister and the President discussed their shared commitment to address oceans issues, including both over-fishing and plastic waste. The Prime Minister acknowledged Senegal’s leadership on regional peace and security issues, and the two leaders discussed the […]

