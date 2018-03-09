Programme to improve access to justice through Kenya’s Judiciary launched

The European Union has committed to supporting a new programme initiative towards universal access to justice in Kenya. Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD) is a EUR 34,150,000 (KES 4,288,000,000) five-year programme which brings together Kenya’s justice system actors to advance access to justice interventions that will ultimately deepen the realisation […]

