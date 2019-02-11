Alwihda Info
REMINDER: African Union and African Development Bank to co-host launch of “African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) Account ability Scorecard


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Février 2019


What: African leaders will gather at a side event of the 32nd African Union Summit, to launch the African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) Continental NutritionAccountability Scorecard Where: Skylight Hotel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia When: 12:30-1400, Monday, 11 February 2019 The African Union, His Majesty King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho, the African Development Bank […]

