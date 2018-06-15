Radio sound bites – Rugby World Cup’ African qualifications: Radio sound bites of Namibia new captain Johan Deysel and Namibia Coach Phil Davies commenting on what to expect from Uganda

The Windhoek Draught Namibia rugby coach, Phil Davies announced that centre Johan Deysel will be team captain for Saturday’s first Rugby Africa Gold Cup game in Windhoek against Uganda. The 26 year old Deysel will captain the Namibia test team for the first time on Saturday. Deysel made his test debut on 16 November 2013 […]

