Readout: Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan Meets Governor Yinager Dessie, National Bank of Ethiopia

Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan met with the newly-confirmed National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Yinager Dessie in Addis Ababa today. They engaged in a discussion of a range of issues relating to monetary policy and financial regulation. The Under Secretary expressed support for the May 21 announcement that foreign companies operating in Ethiopia will […]

Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan met with the newly-confirmed National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Yinager Dessie in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...