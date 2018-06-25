Readout of Meeting between Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu

Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu in Addis Ababa today, discussing a full spectrum of issues related to the Ethiopian economy and the bilateral commercial relationship. The Under Secretary expressed support for Prime Minister Abiy’s economic reform agenda. He also conveyed his optimism regarding the potential for […]

Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu in Addi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...