Reminder to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of Ebola Virus to Rwanda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Juillet 2019


The disease was confirmed on this July 14, 2019 in Goma, North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo by its Ministry of Health. The Ministry requests the population to remain calm as no single Ebola case has been registered in Rwanda to date. The Country is taking the outbreak in the neighbouring countries […]

