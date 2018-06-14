Alwihda Info
Republic of Congo announces promotion of Licence Round Phase 2 to take place at Africa Oil Week 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juin 2018


Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo today announce the promotion of the Congo-Brazzaville Licence Round Phase 2 2018/19 at Africa Oil Week, 5th – 9th November 2018. Congo Minister of Hydrocarbons, Jean-Marc Thystère Tchicaya stated, “With the support of PGS and AOW, we have scheduled the promotion […]

