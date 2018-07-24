Resignation of Mr. Gaetan Barallon as Honorary Consul General of Seychelles in Australia

The Department of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public and its partners that Mr. Gaetan Barallon has tendered his resignation as the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Australia. Mr. Barallon’s resignation took effect on 1st May 2018. Mr. Barallon was appointed as Honorary Consul on 13th July 1998. The Department […]

