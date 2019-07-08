Response to July 5 Agreement announcement in Sudan

The United States government welcomes the progress in negotiations which we hope will lead to the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government that is broadly acceptable to the Sudanese people. We commend the mediators from the African Union and Ethiopia for their ongoing efforts. The agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the […]

