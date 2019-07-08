Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Response to July 5 Agreement announcement in Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United States government welcomes the progress in negotiations which we hope will lead to the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government that is broadly acceptable to the Sudanese people. We commend the mediators from the African Union and Ethiopia for their ongoing efforts. The agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the […]

The United States government welcomes the progress in negotiations which we hope will lead to the establishment of a civilian-led t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/07/2019

Tchad : désignation d'un conseiller à la Cour suprême par décret

Tchad : désignation d'un conseiller à la Cour suprême par décret

Tchad : le raccordement électrique de Toukra et Kléssoum progresse Tchad : le raccordement électrique de Toukra et Kléssoum progresse 05/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des arrestations après l'assassinat de deux bergers dans un puit

07/07/2019

Tchad : la société d'électricité en guerre contres les installations anarchiques

07/07/2019

Soudan : l'accord avec les civils nécessite "coopération, solidarité et volonté", Hemetti

07/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Port Tanger Med : "beaucoup d'industries se sont implantées, du textile à l'aéronautique"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 07/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales

Naturalisation : prévenir la bonne administration en cas de changement de situation familiale Naturalisation : prévenir la bonne administration en cas de changement de situation familiale 06/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH