Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Rosgeo Successfully Completes Geological Mapping in Equatorial Guinea and Moves Forward to Phase 2


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Novembre 2020


A month after it started a historic geological mapping project in Equatorial Guinea’s Rio Muni region, Russia’s state-owned joint stock company Rosgeo has made significant progress and is stepping up exploration efforts on the country’s mainland. The company has now successfully completed phase 1 of the project’s scouting works, and is moving to phase 2. […]

A month after it started a historic geological mapping project in Equatorial Guinea’s Rio Muni region, Russia’s state-owned joint s...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter