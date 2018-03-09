Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Royal Visit: The Duke of Gloucester to visit Malawi in the Commonwealth Week


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mars 2018


His Royal Highness (HRH) The Duke of Gloucester will arrive in Malawi on 12th March – Commonwealth Day – to shine a spotlight on the progress the UK and Malawi are making together in fighting local and global challenges. His Royal Highness will meet several key government Ministers and officials, including His Excellency the President […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



