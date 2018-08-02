Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Kenya step up preparations ahead of crunch Gold Cup fixtures

Kenya’s Simbas have intensified preparations ahead of their final two Rugby Africa Gold Cup fixtures at home to Tunisia on Saturday 11 August and away to Namibia a week later. The side, currently second on the log with 12 points coming off three successive wins recently completed a three day residential camp with the British […]

Kenya’s Simbas have intensified preparations ahead of their final two Rugby Africa Gold Cup fixtures at home to Tunisia on Saturday 11 August and awa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...