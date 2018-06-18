Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Press release from the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU)

Zimbabwe taking on Morocco, the side recently promoted from Silver to Gold group was the opener for this year Africa Gold Cup. The Africa Gold Cup this year, 2018, is also working as Japan 2019 World Cup qualifiers. The match ended in a peculiar 23 all draw. Download the sound bite from Zimbabwe Sables captain […]

