Rugby – Democratic Republic of Congo : The Congolese Rugby Federation (FecoRugby) announces the creation of the Provincial Rugby League of Grand Kasaï


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Décembre 2020


The Fédération Congolaise de Rugby (FecoRugby) (http://FeCoRugby.org) is pleased to announce the creation of the Grand Kasai Provincial Rugby League. FecoRugby pursues its objective of coaching youth by popularizing and raising awareness of the practice of rugby within the Democratic Republic of Congo. The ceremony took place in the presence of members of the executive […]

