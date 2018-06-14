Rugby Genocide Memorial Sevens Tournament to Kick-Off on 23 June in Rwanda

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) has announced that this year’s Rugby, Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT) will take place on June 23 at the Amahoro national stadium. The competition is the sixth edition of the annual memorial Rugby sevens organised to commemorate victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who included sports personalities. RRF Secretary […]

