Rugby: Kenya, Shujaa and Lionesses Dubai7s Fixtures

The Dubai Women’s tournament will take place on Thursday 29th and conclude on Friday 30th November. They will kick off the tournament at 12:50pm against the Black Ferns (www.AllBlacks.com/Teams/Ferns). Their second match against Ireland is slated for 3:24pm before closing their day one at 6:21pm with Russia. Shujaa (ShujaaPride.com) will kick off their HSBC World […]
The Dubai Women’s tournament will take place on Thursday 29th and conclude on Friday 30th November. They will kick off the...
The Dubai Women’s tournament will take place on Thursday 29th and conclude on Friday 30th November. They will kick off the...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...