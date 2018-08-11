Alwihda Info
Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Kenya defeats Tunisia Saturday in Nairobi during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Saturday August 11, the Kenya Simbas played against the Tunisian side during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Download the B-roll and the photos: https://we.tl/KasFewR7e1 Kenya won 67-0 as they ran in 11 tries and six conversions against a North African side that did […]

