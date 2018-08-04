Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Namibia maintains its winning streak with a 58-28 win over Zimbabwe

On Saturday 04 August 2018, the Namibian Welwitschias played against the Zimbabwe Sables during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Gup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. In a fiercely contested game, Namibia beat its opponent 58-28. Download the B-roll: https://bit.ly/2LRJKBS Download the photos: https://we.tl/2dvyh5oJMV Watch the game highlights: https://youtu.be/rky7Qq_5siY True to […]

