Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Tunisia wins against Zimbabwe during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018

On Saturday, July 7th, 2018, the Tunisian Rugby team played against the Zimbabwe Rugby team during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In a very exciting game. Tunisia beat its opponent 18-14, to earn 4 points in the competition. Download the photos: https://goo.gl/sFkmqW Just 6 minutes into the […]

