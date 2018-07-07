Alwihda Info
Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Tunisia wins against Zimbabwe during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Juillet 2018


On Saturday, July 7th, 2018, the Tunisian Rugby team played against the Zimbabwe Rugby team during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In a very exciting game. Tunisia beat its opponent 18-14, to earn 4 points in the competition. Download the photos: https://goo.gl/sFkmqW Just 6 minutes into the […]

On Saturday, July 7th, 2018, the Tunisian Rugby team played against the Zimbabwe Rugby team during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby W...

