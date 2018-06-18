Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Uganda Rugby Cranes Still Focused

Uganda Rugby ([http://UgandaRugby.com](http://ugandarugby.com/)) Cranes head coach John Duncan remains optimistic despite his sides embarrassing defeat to Namibia in Windhoek in the opening game of the Africa Gold Cup. The Rugby Cranes suffered a 55-6 defeat at Hage Geingob Stadium on Saturday and head coach John Duncan pinned the defeat to unforced errors. “I think Namibia […]

