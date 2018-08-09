Rugby World Cup’ African Qualifiers: Watch Kenya vs Tunisia and Uganda vs Morocco Live on YouTube on Saturday 11 August

A qualifier for the Rugby World Cup, the Rugby Africa Gold Cup will be played until 18th August by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia. Watch the Rugby Africa Gold Cup Live on YouTube on Saturday 11 August: Uganda vs Morocco: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWTSLvR1c9U Kenya vs Tunisia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teB1JEgC4gI Download the fixtures: https://bit.ly/2OoQUu9… […]

