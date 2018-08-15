Rugby World Cup’ African Qualifiers: Watch the final games Live on YouTube on Saturday 18 August

The final games of the Rugby World Cup’ African Qualifiers, the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, will be played on Saturday 18th August Watch the Rugby Africa Gold Cup Live on YouTube on Saturday 18 August: – Namibia vs Kenya: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOvZl-INt84 – Uganda vs Zimbabwe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2yg56p2eek – Tunisia vs Morocco: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWNtBpMDmX0 Download… Read more on https://rugbyafrica.africa-newsroom.com/press/rugby-world-cu...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...