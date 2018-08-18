Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Zimbabwe defeats Uganda Saturday in Kampala during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup

On Saturday August 18th, the Uganda Cranes played against Zimbabwe during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan in their last game of this year’s tournament. Uganda managed only two tries through Byron oketayot and Michael Wokorach against Zimbabwe’s six through Makombe, Mhende, Chitokwindo, Johannes Coetzee […]

