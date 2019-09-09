Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Rugby: Zambia 7s miss 3rd title


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Septembre 2019


The Zambia International 7s Rugby tournament which kicked off on Friday 6th and ended on Saturday 7th September, 2019 at The Arena has got new champions in the name of Spartans. The Botswana based youthful Team (dislodged defending 2-time champions Zambia) made their intentions known from the first game by beating fellow visitors Lesotho with […]

