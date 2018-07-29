Rugby – Zambia: Referee & Coaching Courses for Zambian Teachers

The Zambia Rugby Union has partnered with the Bhubesi Pride Foundation to introduce Refereeing and Coaching Courses to Teachers and Community members in Kabwe and surrounding areas in a bid to empower stakeholders involved in the game. The 4 day courses will start on Tuesday 31st July, to 3rd August, 2018 at Green Eagles Rugby […]

