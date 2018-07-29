Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Rugby – Zambia: Referee & Coaching Courses for Zambian Teachers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Zambia Rugby Union has partnered with the Bhubesi Pride Foundation to introduce Refereeing and Coaching Courses to Teachers and Community members in Kabwe and surrounding areas in a bid to empower stakeholders involved in the game. The 4 day courses will start on Tuesday 31st July, to 3rd August, 2018 at Green Eagles Rugby […]

The Zambia Rugby Union has partnered with the Bhubesi Pride Foundation to introduce Refereeing and Coaching Courses to Teachers and Community members in Kabwe ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



