Rwanda Rugby: 1000 Hills RFC the 1st qualifier for ½


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) ([www.RwandaRugby.com](http://www.rwandarugby.com/)) The Day Five of Rwanda Rugby National League 2019 (Seniors) definitely made Thousand (1000) Hills RFC the 1st team in the Central (Kigali) Zone, and the 1st to qualify for the ½ finals of the National League 2019. On the last Saturday 8th June 2019, two games played; one in […]

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) ([www.RwandaRugby.com](http://www.rwandarugby.com/)) The D...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



