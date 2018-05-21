Saudi Arabia joins TIR eyeing regional trade boost

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become the 74th country to ratify the TIR Convention. The Saudi government will use the TIR system to help improve and develop its transport sector, as outlined in its 2030 Vision and 2020 National Transformation Program, positioning the country as a key logistics hub. More than 30% of global […]

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become the 74th country to ratify the TIR Convention. The Saudi government will use the TIR system to help improve and develop its...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...