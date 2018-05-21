Alwihda Info
Saudi Arabia joins TIR eyeing regional trade boost


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become the 74th country to ratify the TIR Convention. The Saudi government will use the TIR system to help improve and develop its transport sector, as outlined in its 2030 Vision and 2020 National Transformation Program, positioning the country as a key logistics hub. More than 30% of global […]

