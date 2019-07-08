Secretary-General appoints Mirko Manzoni of Switzerland as his Personal Envoy for Mozambique

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Mirko Manzoni of Switzerland as his Personal Envoy for Mozambique. In this role, Mr. Manzoni will provide good offices support in facilitating the dialogue between the Government of Mozambique and RENAMO and towards the signing and subsequent implementation of a peace agreement between the parties. […]

