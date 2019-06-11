Security Council Renews Measures to Implement Arms Embargo against Libya for Another Year, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2473 (2019)

The Security Council today renewed measures designed to implement the arms embargo against Libya for another year, in particular those authorizing Member States to inspect vessels on the high seas off the country’s coast when reasonable grounds exist to believe they are violating the ban. Unanimously adopting resolution 2473 (2019) under Chapter VII of the […]

