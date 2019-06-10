Alwihda Info
Senior Rwandan military in Aweil: Peacekeepers are the eyes and ears of the United Nations (by Emmanuel Kele)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juin 2019


He has experienced war in his native Rwanda, and now he is serving as a UN peacekeeper in the war-torn country of South Sudan. Lieutenant Colonel Venant Bizimungu’s 32-year-long military career has seen him deployed thrice in peacekeeping missions, with the first two of his tours of duty having taken place in Darfur, Sudan. Currently […]

