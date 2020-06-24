Seychelles: African Development Bank extends $10 million loan to support COVID-19 responses as economy reopens

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Monday approved a $10 million loan to the Republic of Seychelles to support the government’s COVID-19 response program. The loan will be channeled toward macroeconomic stabilization, strengthening national health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and safeguarding livelihoods and social safety nets. Against a backdrop […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Monday approved a $10...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...