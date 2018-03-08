Seychelles: President Faure receives Irish Ambassador

The President of the Republic, Mr. Danny Faure, received the Ambassador of Ireland to Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Paul Sherlock, for a courtesy call at State House this afternoon. The President welcomed Ambassador Sherlock back to Seychelles and expressed the hope that his visit serves as another stepping stone to further enhance the strong bilateral relations […]

