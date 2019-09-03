Siemens unveils data-centric visualisation for City of Cape Town ahead of World Economic Forum (WEF)

As global leaders descend on Cape Town this week to explore economic opportunities at the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, Siemens (www.Siemens.com) has unveiled a data visualisation of the city that illustrates how data is critical to transforming Africa’s urban centres into smart cities of the future. The brightly weaved fabric – inspired by Bo […]

As global leaders descend on Cape Town this week to explore economic opportunities at the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, Siem...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...