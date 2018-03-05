Sierra Leone – Politicians urged to protect children during electoral period: United Nations’ Children’s Fund

Politicians and political parties engaging in Sierra Leone’s forthcoming elections should ensure that children are protected from any social unrest and are not manipulated for political gain, according to the United Nations’ Children’s Fund (UNICEF). “As we enter the electoral period, children must be kept out of harm’s way,” said Dr. Hamid El-Bashir, UNICEF Representative […]

